New food festival coming to Banbury celebrating best of spring

It may not feel much like spring just yet but a new food festival is set to bring the season's finest delights to Banbury next month.

Food lovers will get an extra helping this year with ‘A Taste of Spring’ – a mini festival that will add new flavour to the town’s annual events programme.

Around 70 stalls will bring the best of all things eatable and drinkable to the Market Place from 10.30am until 4.30pm on Sunday, April 22.

Organised by Banbury Town Council the ‘taste and buy’ event will give visitors the chance to sample the delights of independently-produced food and drink.

Cllr Colin Clarke, chairman of the council’s General Services Committee, said: “This will be an opportunity to bring people and good food together.

"Visitors to the event will be able to buy food and drink made by small producers that isn’t generally available in everyday shops.

“The success of our food fair and flower and produce show held every August, and the enthusiasm of the food producers, has made this event possible.”

Cllr Clarke added: “This is one of two new events that have been added to the council’s annual programme.

"A music festival in July is another, and we will also see the return of Town Mayor’s Sunday and Bark in the Park.”