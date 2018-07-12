New festival of vintage vehicles in Fenny Compton this weekend

A new free festival of more than 300 vintage vehicles of all shapes and sizes is coming to Fenny Compton this weekend.

The Fenny Compton Vintage Park-Up will have dozens of different exhibits including steam engines, old motorcycles, live-in wagons and more on Saturday and Sunday (July 14-15).

Amazing old vehicles of all shapes and sizes will be at the Fenny Compton Vintage Park-Up this weekend NNL-181207-131758001

The festival grew out of the Birdingbury Country Show, which ended after 28 years in 2017, as the vehicle owners had nowhere to display their prized possessions.

Organiser David Fletcher said: “Sadly the owner of the land at Birdingbury passed away and the family didn’t want to do it anymore but we wanted something local where we could show our stuff.”

It started off as a small idea but with some help from word of mouth and social media, the event has snowballed into a weekend-long extravaganza.

David said: “The power of Facebook has been amazing really, we got a few signs up but we’ve not paid for any advertising.

“People have just spread the word and hopefully we’ll get a good turnout and the weather should be nice.”

The ‘park-up’ at Waylands Farm, off Wharf Road, is free entry but donations are welcomed with the proceeds going to Abacus Day Nursery and the air ambulance.

Doors open at 9am and close at 5pm on both days. For more information visit the Facebook event page.