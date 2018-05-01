New family of sailors urge others to get involved at Banbury Sailing Club this weekend

A Boddington Reservoir sailor urged others to get involved at Banbury Sailing Club's free RYA Push The Boat Out ‘try sailing’ events on Saturday (May 5).

Allison Hicks and her family have thrown themselves into club life at Banbury Sailing Club after attending its 2017 open day.

Not only are she, husband Gary and son, James, enjoying life on the water, but they have got involved in the all the volunteering and social aspects of the club too.

“When we attended the open day, everyone was very friendly and there was a good junior section," she said.

"Finding a club where children are involved was lovely and we felt James would be able to improve and get more experience in a friendly and nurturing environment.

“Sailing is always different; different weather conditions, different water conditions, it can be very peaceful or exhilarating, it can be hard work, but fun too.

"Being members of sailing clubs gives everyone the opportunity to meet people with similar interests and as the club is small and run by members, it has a nice atmosphere.”

System accountant Allison is no stranger to life on the waves having been involved with boats and enjoying coastal sailing since she was a child.

Gary, meanwhile, has a passion for narrowboats. But after receiving an email from James’ Scout group to let them know about Banbury’s open day it was a chance to get afloat close to home.

Allison added: “I have always enjoyed the freedom you get from boats. Whether it’s in a dinghy or something larger, there is a boat for everyone. It’s just a case of finding which one is best!”

Banbury Sailing Club is among four in Northamptonshire and 400 across the country hosting Push The Boat Out events at the reservoir near Byfield this month.

Refreshments will be available, with a host of shoreside activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy too

All kit and safety equipment is provided so bring a pair of old trainers you don’t mind getting wet and your sense of adventure and fun.

For more information, visit www.rya.org.uk/ptbo.