New CEO announced at Banbury charity

Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) has revealed its new chief executive is somebody with a long-standing link to the town.

Patrick Vercoe is a former managing director of Countrywide Communications Group, the PR company formerly located in Banbury.

Upon leaving Countrywide, Mr Vercoe decided to use his commercial expertise within the charity sector, working for nearly a decade as chief executive of homeless charities in both Coventry and Northamptonshire.

Mr Vercoe said: “It is a privilege to lead an inspiring organisation as BYHP and such a dedicated staff team who every day strive to achieve positive results supporting young people.”

Working with the community and securing the all important funding will be the new CEO’s initial priorities.

Me Vercoe said: “Our involvement within the local community is very important, it announces that we are still active in the community which is essential.

“Like all charities the biggest challenge we face is fundraising and that’s where I’m going to concentrate most of my resources and efforts.

He added: “The importance of money is it provides the platform to provide the services our clients need and without that we don’t function.”

A huge help in finding funding partners, grants and other avenues of finance is a dedicated piece of software.

Mr Vercoe said: “We need to buy a piece of software that gives us information on about 4,500 trusts nationally and what they’re prepared to support. That costs £500 and I’m looking for someone to sponsor it.”

Since the departure of former chief executive Tim Tarby-Donald last year, the BYHP Board of Trustees, led by chair Kath Morris, have been providing guidance and counsel to senior managers.

The trustees also oversaw staff re-organisation and recruitment and the first successful year of Unlocking Potential Oxfordshire, Back on Track and other mental health initiatives.

Ms Morris said: “We are delighted that Patrick is joining us and we feel sure that his expertise will benefit BYHP hugely.”

To contact BYHP visit www.byhp.org.uk.