New branch for Middleton Cheney-based autism support group

Middleton Cheney-based autism support group Parents Talking Asperger’s (PTA) is expanding.

Founded by Karen Irvani in 2012, PTA will be opening a base in Witney, with the first fun night to take place on January 9, between 6pm and 8pm, at Open Doors. Activities will include table tennis.

The new group, to be known as PTA Witney, will be hosted and managed by two established group members and autism parents, Martin and Adele Hambidge, who run automotive business, JustRight Autos.

Mrs Irvani said: “Martin and Adele, and their 13-year-old son Liam, are an established and valued part of our PTA family.

“I particularly celebrate their heart to give to others what they have received. It is really exciting to see PTA’s second location opening up to reach out to families in Witney. Together we are stronger.”

Admission will be £2 per person and refreshments and snacks will be served.