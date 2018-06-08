New app all about Brackley ready for carnival launch

A new app all about Brackley with helpful information will be launched during the carnival on Saturday (June 9).

Brackley Town Council, working in partnership with developers PNB Mobile, will reveal the app to residents and visitors alike during the festivities.

Brackley mayor Cllr Mark Morrell said: “This is a hugely exciting time for Brackley.

“With so much investment in the town it seemed the ideal opportunity to promote our town, not only to visitors and businesses relocating here, but also to our expanding number of residents.

“We want to ensure that we promote the very best of Brackley and in this app we are confident we will achieve this.”

The app features a heritage trail around Brackley’s historical high-points, allowing users to learn more about the town and glimpse into the past using the historical photos and videos.

Plus listings of the town’s attractions, from places to eat and drink through to community and emergency contacts, as well as details of play spaces, parks and details for clubs and societies.

PNB Mobile director Mark Sinclair said: “We were thrilled when Brackley Town Council asked us to work with them on this exciting project.

“Living and working in Brackley gave us a unique insight into what the town needed.

“We have worked closely with the council to translate that desire into reality and we are delighted with the end result.”

Cllr Morrell added: “Having celebrated Brackley’s wonderful achievement at Wembley a month ago, we’re hoping for a home win with our new app!

“With so many wonderful qualities, and even more to come, the app is like Brackley itself – already a winner, but with its best days yet to come.

“Whether you want to explore the town’s history with the app’s heritage trail – or simply find out where to eat, drink or sleep – the Brackley App has it all.”