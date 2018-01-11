New activity clubs for autistic young people in Middleton Cheney

A support group for parents of children with autism is launching an activity club for girls and another on arts and craft in Middleton Cheney.

Parents Talking Asperger’s (PTA) is building on its expansion in Witney by starting up two groups to empower youngsters to express themselves in a safe environment.

PTA Girls will be for girls aged 11 and over and will provide activities in a range of areas, while PTA Arts will support children’s creativity.

PTA founder Karen Irvani explains why the girls-only group was set up: “Autism is different for girls so we’re differentiating, rather than discriminating.”

The monthly girls sessions, which start tonight, Thursday, from 6.30-8.30pm at PTA’s base in Middleton Cheney, will look at art and craft, up-cycling, beauty and cookery.

Autism parent and former nurse Juliet Mitchell will be running the sessions.

“I am so pleased to be part of PTA. For autism families, living with autism can often be isolating and confusing.

“I’ve been so impressed seeing how children and young people make friends and enjoy socialising at PTA Youth and Junior Fun Nights and am looking forward to helping to create a similar experience for girls with autism,” she said.

PTA Arts will provide activities organised into three main zones: art, craft and writing.

PTA Youth member and talented artist William Hobbs, 14, who lives in Banbury, will play a major part in the sessions, which start this Saturday morning, 10am to noon and run monthly.

“I am so excited about PTA Arts. When I first went to PTA Youth I was quite nervous about being in a group of people but I drew a picture of a pug dog with Karen and I had a great time,” he said.

“At PTA Arts there will be so much to do and I’m looking forward to painting, drawing, and making crafts.

“I love PTA!”

Admission is £2 per person for both sessions and refreshments will be served.

There will be a degree of flexibility around the 11+ age stipulation and anyone wishing to sign up should email info@parents-talking-aspergers.co.uk or visit parents-talking-aspergers.co.uk.