Schools, businesses and sports clubs from around Banbury pay tribute to the Queen

Tributes have flooded in from across Banbury for HRM The Queen. Photo from The Queen's visit to Banbury in 2008.

As the country enters a period of mourning, many planned events, including most sports matches have been cancelled or postponed for a later date.

Banbury United FC posted on Facebook: “Everyone at Banbury United Football Club is truly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time”.

Banbury Rugby Club tweeted: "We join the rest of the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this sad time."

Banbury Belles women’s and girls’ Rugby Club have cancelled their taster session for tonight and posted on Facebook: “We join the rest of the nation in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

F1 team Haas who have an operations base in Banbury posted to Facebook: “We join the F1 community and in particular with our United Kingdom based staff, in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our condolences go to the British Royal Family at this time.”

Chiltern Railways tweeted: “It is with great sadness that the death of Her Majesty The Queen has been announced today. All at Chiltern Railways send our condolences to the Royal Family."

This weekend’s planned Emergency Services Day which was due to be held at Spiceball Park Banbury has been cancelled, with TVP Cherwell posting to Facebook: “In light of the sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen we have made the decision to cancel the Emergency Services Day that would have been held at Spiceball Park on the 10th September. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.”

A spokesperson for Kings Sutton Primary Academy said: “This evening many of our children will have gone to bed knowing the sad news, that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died. Please rest assured, at KSPA we will endeavour to support any child who may struggle coming to terms with this news during the forthcoming period of mourning.”

Bloxham School tweeted: “Bloxham School and its community extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The School will pause to reflect on Her Majesty the Queen’s devoted life of service to our nation and the Commonwealth.”

Banbury St Mary’s School tweeted: “We shared our worship and prayers for The Queen this morning. We remembered the joy of the Jubilee and our special friend Paddington came too. We rejoice and are glad’ for the life of Her Majesty and all she meant to the world.”