Public book of condolences for the Queen opens in Banbury as flags fly at half mast

Members of the public can sign the book at Cherwell District Council’s headquarters at Bodicote House and people can also leave flowers.

Churches across the area are flying their flags at half mast in a sign of respect to the Queen.

In a statement Cherwell District Council chief executive Yvonne Rees said: “As chief executive of Cherwell District Council I would like to express my great sadness and that of everyone at the council on hearing of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Our sadness at this time I am sure is shared by many of you who will want to remember and recognise the service of the longest reigning monarch.

Cherwell District Council have paid respect to HRM The Queen. Picture from when The Queen visited Banbury in 2008.

“Cherwell District Council is opening a book of condolence for messages, which will be available at Bodicote House. On Friday September 9, the book is open from 10 am to 5 pm. Thereafter, the book is available from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays until the day after the funeral, when the book will close for the final time at 5 pm. A link to Buckingham Palace’s e-book of condolence will be made available on the council website should you wish to sign this.

“I am sure some of you would like to lay floral tributes and we ask that you keep these to the identified locations which for Cherwell are the town and parish council offices in Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington. If residents visit Bodicote House, we would ask them to lay their tributes on the grassed area in front of reception, next to the stone monument.