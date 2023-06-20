Photo Gallery: Large crowds pay tribute to servicemen and servicewomen as Banbury celebrates Armed Forces Day

Large crowds filled Banbury town centre’s streets to pay tribute to servicemen and servicewomen of the past and present.

Saturday’s (June 17) celebrations attracted residents young and old to take in the military-style entertainment, including parades, displays, demonstrations, and collections of war-time vehicles.

Members of today’s armed forces, alongside cadets and veterans, took part in a parade led by the town’s Air Cadets Band that started from the Market Place, marched up Parson’s Street, along Horse Fair, and down High Street for a salute outside the town hall in Bridge Street.

The salute was taken by Major Andy Lister, OC 142 Vehicle Squadron; Town Mayor Fiaz Ahmed; Lt. Col Debra Sims of RAF Croughton; and Surinder Dhesi, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire.

This was followed by a drumhead service, which demonstrated how troops held religious ceremonies on battlefields by using drums draped with regimental banners as altars.

Town council leader and president of the Banbury branch of the Royal British Legion, Kieron Mallon, said: “This town has historical and ongoing links with the military and is proud to pay tribute to our service men and women with events like this.

“Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for everyone to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community – from currently serving personnel to service families, veterans, and cadets.”

The Trooping the Colour in London was beamed live onto a big screen before the Brize Norton Military Wives Choir sang traditional and modern songs live on stage erected on the market place.

Armed Forces Day Banbury's Air Cadet Band led the parade through town.

Armed Forces Day The parade left Market Place, marched up Parson's Street, along Horse Fair and the headed back down High Street.

Armed Forces Day Large crowds gathered to pay their respects to service men and women of past and present.

Armed Forces Day The 1460 (Banbury) Squadron, RAF Air Cadets were in full display.

