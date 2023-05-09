News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
16 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
Children and visitors to Castle Quay shopping centre had the opportunity to pose for pictures with some fabulously dressed characters.Children and visitors to Castle Quay shopping centre had the opportunity to pose for pictures with some fabulously dressed characters.
Children and visitors to Castle Quay shopping centre had the opportunity to pose for pictures with some fabulously dressed characters.

Photo gallery: Banbury town centre celebrates Coronation of King Charles III

Performers and entertainers brought laughter and joy to the streets of Banbury on Saturday (May 6) in celebration of King Charles’ Coronation.

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:32 BST

Banbury’s town centre was brought to life by a number of entertainers, which included singers, stilt-walkers, jugglers, and balloon modellers, as the town celebrated the historic Coronation day.

The day’s free entertainment was organised by the Banbury BID and the Banbury Old Town Association, with funding from Cherwell District Council.

Despite the poor weather, many shoppers and visitors to the town centre stopped and enjoyed the music and performances of the talented entertainers that rotated around different town locations.

Barry Whitehouse, chair of the Old Town Association, said: "We felt it was important to let everyone feel part of this historic day even if they were at work and wanted to bring a little bit of fun and enjoyment to brighten their day, and it is fantastic to have the financial support of CDC."

Stilt-walking guards ensured visitors to the town centre had smiles on their faces.

1. Banbury town centre celebrates the Coronation

Stilt-walking guards ensured visitors to the town centre had smiles on their faces. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The balloon modellers were very popular with children throughout the day.

2. Banbury town centre celebrates the Coronation

The balloon modellers were very popular with children throughout the day. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Stilt man Arron Bjorn Cook made sure even people who spent Saturday working were not without a smile.

3. Banbury town centre celebrates the Coronation

Stilt man Arron Bjorn Cook made sure even people who spent Saturday working were not without a smile. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The stilt-walking guards livened up the town ahead of the weekend's celebrations.

4. Banbury town centre celebrates the Coronation

The stilt-walking guards livened up the town ahead of the weekend's celebrations. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Charles IIIPerformersBanburyCoronationCherwell District Council