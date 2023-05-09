Photo gallery: Banbury town centre celebrates Coronation of King Charles III

Performers and entertainers brought laughter and joy to the streets of Banbury on Saturday (May 6) in celebration of King Charles’ Coronation.

Banbury’s town centre was brought to life by a number of entertainers, which included singers, stilt-walkers, jugglers, and balloon modellers, as the town celebrated the historic Coronation day.

The day’s free entertainment was organised by the Banbury BID and the Banbury Old Town Association, with funding from Cherwell District Council.

Despite the poor weather, many shoppers and visitors to the town centre stopped and enjoyed the music and performances of the talented entertainers that rotated around different town locations.

Barry Whitehouse, chair of the Old Town Association, said: "We felt it was important to let everyone feel part of this historic day even if they were at work and wanted to bring a little bit of fun and enjoyment to brighten their day, and it is fantastic to have the financial support of CDC."

1 . Banbury town centre celebrates the Coronation Stilt-walking guards ensured visitors to the town centre had smiles on their faces. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Banbury town centre celebrates the Coronation The balloon modellers were very popular with children throughout the day. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Banbury town centre celebrates the Coronation Stilt man Arron Bjorn Cook made sure even people who spent Saturday working were not without a smile. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

4 . Banbury town centre celebrates the Coronation The stilt-walking guards livened up the town ahead of the weekend's celebrations. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales