Photo Gallery: Banbury celebrates the Coronation with fantastic party in park

Banbury celebrated King Charles’ Coronation in style with a fantastic party in the Spiceball Park on Sunday (May 7).

The party, which was organised by the town council, saw thousands of people flock to the park to enjoy the glorious sunshine, brilliant entertainment, and mark the Coronation.

Partygoers were treated to a selection of food and drink, music all day, plus fabulous entertainment that included crazy golf, a climbing wall, caving, circus workshops, go-karts, funfair rides, and more.

The event was one of more than 50,000 "big lunches" that were held across the country over the weekend and saw people enjoy a Coronation lunch on tables and benches set up in the park.

Seven bands performed live on stage throughout the day, and the action continued into the evening with the food and drink stalls staying open.

At 9pm the town beacon was lit, and a live fire-show performance thrilled the onlookers who stayed late. A fireworks display brought the brilliant day to a close.

Katie and Emma Jones wearing their patriotic colours.

Shantia, Kiera, and Ron Simms enjoying the celebrations.

Atef Fouad Fayed practices the 'high wire' at the circus skills area.

It was all smiles on Sunday as partygoers enjoyed a tasty Coronation lunch on tables and benches in the park.