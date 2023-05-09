News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
1 hour ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
1 hour ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
3 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
Partygoers enjoyed performances from seven bands throughout the day.Partygoers enjoyed performances from seven bands throughout the day.
Partygoers enjoyed performances from seven bands throughout the day.

Photo Gallery: Banbury celebrates the Coronation with fantastic party in park

Banbury celebrated King Charles’ Coronation in style with a fantastic party in the Spiceball Park on Sunday (May 7).

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th May 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:15 BST

The party, which was organised by the town council, saw thousands of people flock to the park to enjoy the glorious sunshine, brilliant entertainment, and mark the Coronation.

Partygoers were treated to a selection of food and drink, music all day, plus fabulous entertainment that included crazy golf, a climbing wall, caving, circus workshops, go-karts, funfair rides, and more.

The event was one of more than 50,000 "big lunches" that were held across the country over the weekend and saw people enjoy a Coronation lunch on tables and benches set up in the park.

Seven bands performed live on stage throughout the day, and the action continued into the evening with the food and drink stalls staying open.

At 9pm the town beacon was lit, and a live fire-show performance thrilled the onlookers who stayed late. A fireworks display brought the brilliant day to a close.

Katie and Emma Jones wearing their patriotic colours.

1. Banbury Coronation party in the park

Katie and Emma Jones wearing their patriotic colours. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Shantia, Kiera, and Ron Simms enjoying the celebrations.

2. Banbury Coronation party in the park

Shantia, Kiera, and Ron Simms enjoying the celebrations. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Atef Fouad Fayed practices the ‘high wire’ at the circus skills area.

3. Banbury Coronation party in the park

Atef Fouad Fayed practices the ‘high wire’ at the circus skills area. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
It was all smiles on Sunday as partygoers enjoyed a tasty Coronation lunch on tables and benches in the park.

4. Banbury Coronation party in the park

It was all smiles on Sunday as partygoers enjoyed a tasty Coronation lunch on tables and benches in the park. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:CoronationBanburyKing Charles