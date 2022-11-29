Over 1000 trees to be planted in West Oxfordshire as part of Queen's Green Canopy.

The initiative was launched last year to honour the now late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and encourages individuals and communities across the UK to plant more trees to create a lasting living legacy for the next generations to come.

Cllr Andrew Prosser, cabinet member for climate change at West Oxfordshire District Council, said: “Since the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the planting has taken on extra poignancy, and we’re delighted to be one of the organisations taking part.

Advertisement

"We are very grateful to the Woodland Trust and Tree Appeal for their generous donation of trees, which have been earmarked for planting at a number of sites across West Oxfordshire, with the help of teams of volunteers and local school children.

"A single tree can be home to hundreds of species of insects and fungi and once mature these new trees and hedges will provide shelter and an excellent source of food for native birds, as well as supporting insects and other mammals by creating new green corridors for our urban wildlife.”

Rachel Crookes, countryside and land management officer at West Oxfordshire District Council said: “From cleaning the air, to reducing the risk of flooding by slowing the absorption of water into the ground or storing carbon, trees and hedgerows really are the heroes of nature, providing a multitude of environmental benefits and helping us to tackle climate change.