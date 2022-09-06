Neighbourhood Watch launch street harassment awareness campaign

Are you okay?

The campaign which was launched yesterday (September 5) encourages those who see someone being harassed in public to ask the victim if they are okay when they feel safe doing so.

Neighbourhood Watch was inspired to start the new campaign after cases of street harassment have been on the rise and sexual offences against women in 2021 were the highest on police record.

Deborah Waller, head of communications and digital at Neighbourhood Watch, said: “This simple action is a delay technique and part of the 5Ds of bystander intervention developed by Right to Be.

“By asking, ‘Are you okay?’ we become active bystanders and send the message that harassment is not okay. There are further actions that people can take, but our campaign focuses on the simplest step everyone can take.”

