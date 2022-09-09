News you can trust since 1838
Looking back at the photos of Her Majesty The Queen's visit to Banbury in 2008

As the nation mourns the loss of the Queen, we take a look back at when Her Majesty The Queen paid a visit to Banbury in 2008.

By Jack Ingham
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:37 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:47 am

The Queen visited Banbury officially on two occasions, the most recent on November 27 2008, when she visited staff, guests and residents at Leonard Cheshire Disability’s residential centre and the town hall to celebrate the 400th anniversary of King James I granting a charter to Banbury.

1. Photographs of The Queen's visit to Banbury in 2008.

The Queen meets people on the walkabout outside the town hall and is given a posy by a supporter.

Photo: Submitted Image

2. Photographs of The Queen's visit to Banbury in 2008.

The Queen in the town hall with the charter.

Photo: Harry Rhodes, Tudor Photography

3. Photographs of The Queen's visit to Banbury in 2008.

The Queen meets Councillor John Colegrave at the town hall.

Photo: Harry Rhodes, Tudor Photography

4. Photographs of The Queen's visit to Banbury in 2008.

The Queen with chefs Kevin Long and Alan Stanney with home manager Sue Northcott.

Photo: Submitted Image

