Looking back at the photos of Her Majesty The Queen's visit to Banbury in 2008
As the nation mourns the loss of the Queen, we take a look back at when Her Majesty The Queen paid a visit to Banbury in 2008.
By Jack Ingham
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:37 am
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:47 am
The Queen visited Banbury officially on two occasions, the most recent on November 27 2008, when she visited staff, guests and residents at Leonard Cheshire Disability’s residential centre and the town hall to celebrate the 400th anniversary of King James I granting a charter to Banbury.
