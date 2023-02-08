Grants available for Banbury communities celebrating King Charles III coronation with street parties and gatherings

King Charles coronation is set to take place on May 6.

The weekend of May 6 will see King Charles III’s coronation and will mark a national period of celebration, with the council awarding money from a £45,000 grant scheme to facilitate local community celebrations, street parties, and gatherings.

The grant scheme is open to town and parish councils to encourage and assist with the hosting of events during April, May, and June that will bring residents together in celebrating the momentous occasion.

Cllr Phil Chapman, portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: "The coronation will be a first and historic occasion for many of our residents and it is a great opportunity for communities to enjoy a time of festivity.

"Whether a small gathering or big street party we encourage parish authorities to take advantage of the fund and give their communities the opportunity to celebrate the coronation in their own unique way.