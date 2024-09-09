Dickens' Christmas Carol is the 2024 festive theme at Chipping Norton's children's venue, Fairytale Farm

Families are invited to step into the enchanted world of Dickens' Christmas Carol at Fairytale Farm this festive season.

Fairytale Farm this week announced its Christmas event inspired by Charles Dickens’ classic tale. The magic of the Christmas season will come alive with every twinkling light and festive experience.

The event runs at weekends from November 23 to December 8 and daily from December 9 through to Christmas Eve. It promises to be Fairytale Farm’s most memorable seasonal event yet. Santa’s Grotto will be open until 5pm with extended hours until 7pm on select dates.

Fairytale Farm owner, Nick Laister, said visitors will be transported back to Victorian times.

“This year, visitors can immerse themselves in the timeless charm of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol as we recreate the bustling streets of Victorian London.

"All the favourite experiences from previous years, such as our cosy Grotto, the enchanting Fairytale Castle walk-through and our dazzling Christmas illuminations will return. But this year we have new additions like Tom’s Toy Shop and the heart-warming magic of a Dickensian Christmas.”

The adventure begins with a special passport that guides you through the magic of Christmas across different lands and eras. At each stop, an elf will stamp your passport, marking your journey through time.

“We aim to create a relaxed, personal Grotto visit allowing plenty of time for the entire family to meet Santa, take photos and share your Christmas wishes. Father Christmas is everything you’ve dreamed of — magical, friendly and eager to hear about your Christmas wishes,” said Mr Laister.

Highlights of the Christmas Fairytale 2024 include a walk through a fairytale castle, meet the dancing penguins, visit the Toymaker in his cosy log cabin, see Santa’s sleigh, meet Father Christmas, wander through Victorian Christmas scenes, collect a gift from Tom’s Toy Shop, mix reindeer food, see the Elf Post Sorting Station, learn Elf Etiquette and earn your ‘Trainee Santa Elf’ certificate.

Tickets are available online and booking in advance on the website is recommended.

More information can be found at: https://www.christmasfairytale.co.uk

Fairytale Farm can be found on the A44 (Oxford to Chipping Norton road), just outside Chipping Norton, OX7 5QZ.