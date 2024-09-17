Crowds of people come out in Banbury to mark Battle of Britain anniversary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Once again, Banbury residents came out in force to pay respects to those who fought in the Battle of Britain.
The event got underway at 12:00pm when a military parade took off from the town hall, making its way to St Mary’s Church.
Once there, a special service was held to remember those who died or risked their lives to ensure Britain’s freedom in the famous air battle.
After the service, people gathered outside the church to watch a flypast from the last remaining airworthy Avro Lancaster in the UK.
The historic plane soared almost directly over Banbury Cross; a fitting tribute that was met with cheers and proved to be the highlight of the day for many.
A spokesperson for the town council, who helped organise the event, said: “Banbury has always proudly celebrated its ties to the Battle of Britain.
“During the Second World War, the town’s businesses and residents played a crucial role in contributing to the war effort, whether fighting, working in factories, or generally supporting their local communities.
“With the Battle of Britain regarded by many to be the most important point in the conflict as far as the UK’s sovereignty was concerned, this memorial serves as an ideal opportunity for residents to pay respects to those of Banbury’s past who helped to ensure its future.”
Town mayor Cllr Mark Cherry said: “The Battle of Britain was one of the most important events in British history, and this memorial is sure to serve as a fascinating and poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by wartime residents of Banbury and beyond.”
The Battle of Britain took place from July 10 until October 31, 1940, and is considered a turning point in the Second World War.
It saw the British and Canadian air forces halt the Blitz bombing attacks by the Germans with aerial battles and dogfights.
The British victory at the Battle of Britain resulted in the Germans abandoning their bombing campaign and ceasing plans for an all-out invasion of Britain.
A spokesperson for the council added: “Next year will mark 85 years since the Battle of Britain and with only one surviving member of ‘the few’ (the collective name for the British forces that took part in the Battle of Britain), still alive, it is an event that is disappearing from living memory and into the history books.
"Therefore, it is important to encourage remembrance of this critical battle, the last great conflict over British soil.
“Banbury Town Council is proud to be one of the few remaining towns celebrating the Battle of Britain with a dedicated memorial event, thanks in large part to a dedicated portion of its population who have strived to keep the military campaign in the public consciousness.”
The day was organised by Banbury Town Council alongside the Royal Air Force, 1460 (Banbury) Squadron Air Cadets, Oxfordshire Army Cadet Force, Thames Valley Police, Sea Cadets Banbury, Royal British Legion Banbury, and the RAFA Club Banbury.
For more information about future Banbury Town Council events, visit: https://www.banbury.gov.uk/2024_Events_47290.aspx
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.