Couple from near Banbury named as victims of tragic Isle of Wight helicopter crash

A couple from near Banbury have been named as victims of the tragic helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight yesterday (August 25).

Justyna Czoska, 52, and Wojtek Kowalkowski, 49, from Bloxham, and one other person sadly died when a helicopter they were in crashed near the town of Shanklin.

One other person remains in a serious condition in hospital following the crash at around 9.30am on Monday.

An online fundraiser has been set up by Jacob Butler, whose partner, Julia Buzar, is the daughter of Justyna Czoska.

In a post attached to the GoFundMe online fundraiser, Jacob said: “My partner's beloved mum and her partner tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.

“This sudden and devastating event has left all of us heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss.”

Jacob and Julia are hoping to raise £5,000, which would enable them to bring Wojtek and Justyna’s bodies back to Poland for their funerals.

Jacob added: “The cost of repatriation, funeral arrangements, and travel is more than we can manage alone, and we are asking for support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Any donation, no matter how small, will help us give them the farewell they deserve. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, support, and for keeping our family in your thoughts.”

It is believed the helicopter, which was owned by Northumbria Helicopters, was being used for a private flying lesson when it came down.

A spokesman for Northumbria Helicopters said that its aircraft G-OCLV – which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter – was involved in the accident during a flying lesson.

The firm said: “The flight, which departed from Sandown Airport at approximately 9am, was carrying four passengers on board, including the pilot, and was undertaking a flying lesson.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were called out shortly before 9.30am on Monday, 25 August, following reports of a light aircraft incident near Shanklin Road.”

For more information or to donate to the fundraiser and help bring Wojtek and Justyna back to Poland, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/justyna-czoskn