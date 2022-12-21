Chiltern Railways warns Banbury customers of early finish on Christmas Eve

Chiltern Railways has warned customers that striking by rail workers will lead to an early finish on Christmas Eve.

The railway operator will be running a very limited service throughout the day, with just four trains per hour travelling from Banbury to Marylebone and vice versa.

The last train running southbound from Banbury to Marylebone will be at 4.04pm and the last train travelling from Marylebone to Banbury will be at 3.10pm.

