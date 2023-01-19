Bosses insist there will be low impact on patients as ambulance staff covering Banbury announce strike

GMB ambulance staff on strike elsewhere in the county.

In total, over 3000 paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers, and other ambulance staff from across the south of England will go on strike on February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20.

However, the number of those joining the industrial action by GMB who work for SCAS, the service that operates in Oxfordshire, is around 200 members of staff.

Rachel Harrison, the GMB national secretary, said: "Our message to the Government is clear - talk pay now.

"Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days—playing political games with their scaremongering.

"The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer.”

The SCAS say they will plan preparations to minimise the striking impact on service to patients and the ability to respond to emergency calls.

