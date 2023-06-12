News you can trust since 1838
Banbury prepares to come together to celebrate Armed Forces Day

Various groups in Banbury are preparing to come together to celebrate Armed Forces Day this Saturday (June 17).
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

Choirs, cadets, veterans and other local groups are preparing an exciting programme of military-style entertainment for what will be a memorable tribute to servicemen and servicewomen this Saturday.

The Armed Forces Day flag will be raised above the town hall at 9.45am, ahead of the main event consisting of parades, displays, demonstrations, and collections of wartime vehicles starting in the Market Place at 10am.

One of the highlights of the event will see members of today’s armed forces, cadets, and veterans marching together in a procession led by Banbury’s Sea Cadet Band that culminates at the town hall with a ceremonial salute.

Members of the armed forces raising the flag at Banbury Town Hall last year.Members of the armed forces raising the flag at Banbury Town Hall last year.
Kieron Mallon, town council leader and president of the Banbury branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "Armed Forces Day in Banbury is an important annual event that honours the town’s historical and ongoing links with the military.

"Nationally, Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the country to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community—from currently serving troops to service families, veterans, and cadets."

The event also features the Brize Norton Military Wives Choir, who will sing traditional and modern songs, a drumhead service that shows how troops held religious ceremonies on battlefields using drums as makeshift altars, and a one-off experience for visitors to check out a nuclear bunker and an array of military equipment.

The day is organised by Banbury Town Council and the Royal British Legion and will run from 10am until 4pm.

