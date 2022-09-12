Banbury MP pays tribute to Her late Majesty The Queen

Victoria Prentis MP paid tribute to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Victoria Prentis, MP for North Oxfordshire, paid tribute to the Queen by reflecting on Her Majesty in the Commons Chamber.

She said: “In her address to the nation during the pandemic, resplendent, we remember, in her NHS scrub coloured dress and brooch, Her Majesty praised ‘the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling’, which she felt characterised our nation.

"They are qualities she modelled for us and for which we loved her, but to them she added a less definable quality: a presence, a splendour which came from her deep faith and her certainty that the Crown is at the very centre of our constitution. This, combined with her considerable beauty and charm, meant she lit up every room.

"I will never forget the day she came to Banbury in 2008 on the 400th anniversary of the town’s charter. Later that day, she opened the Oxford Children’s Hospital. My largest donors were corralled for really quite a long time for security reasons before she appeared. The excitement in the room, and some very healthy competition, meant that that was the most lucrative hour I have ever spent in fundraising.

“It is clear from the speeches today that we saw in the Queen a reflection of our own passions—for diplomacy, for charity, for institutions, for the countryside, for racing. We feel that she loved every one of our constituencies. The combination of service and majesty is unbeatable, and this will endure. God save the King."

She was joined by MP for South Northamptonshire Dame Andrea Ledsom who said: “Our great nation, the Commonwealth and people right across the world deeply mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our longest serving monarch.

"Each of us will grieve in our own way, and many of us will have special memories of her reign that we will remember and cherish.

"She was a constant in all of our lives, a beacon of purpose and continuity. Her commitment to duty, service and faith was steadfast, as was her deep understanding of people and British life.

"We are children of the Elizabethan age and her legacy will live on through interests, her family and our shared values.

"As the Archbishop of Canterbury said today, ‘Great change can be unsettling but with change, comes the opportunity to think about ourselves and each other’.

“This will be a moment of reflection for our country, and with the passing of the Crown to King Charles III, a new chapter in the history of our monarchy and our country begins.