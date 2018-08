Mystery surrounds the discovery of a man found collapsed outside a Banburyshire village this week.

No one knows how the man, in his 30s, ended up unconscious near Shotteswell on Monday afternoon.

The Banbury Guardian was told he was foaming at the mouth and had an empty bottle of whiskey and his passport in his rucksack, only adding to the mystery.

A dog walker put him in the recovery position and called an ambulance, which took him to the Horton General Hospital.