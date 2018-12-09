Mum turned bedtime story into book while battling cancer - with the proceeds going to charity

A mother-of-two is raising money for charity with a bedtime story she turned into a book while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Lynda Wiggins spent six months of treatment and recovery, after discovering she had breast cancer in 2017, penning The Power of Three.

The 47-year-old woman from Lower Brailes has now had it published independently and the proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK.

She said: “I had made up a magical world where the doors, furniture and even the rooms in a house keep moving, where a young girl discovers the magical secret about her family and, more importantly, where the girl is being hunted by the WI... The Witchfinder’s Institute. It was a world that kept me going through a difficult time for me and my family.

“I now want to give something back so more mums have the chance to read their kids bedtime stories.”

More than 55,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK each year and one in eight British women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lifetime.

Lynda asked people to consider buying the book as a gift this Christmas to help to save other mums diagnosed with cancer.

She added: “I’ve been so lucky. I still have the chance to make up bedtime stories for my boys and by buying this book it might just help somebody else. Buy it, enjoy it, share it and know that all the money from this first edition goes directly and in full to Cancer Research UK.”

The Power of Three is available from Amazon in paperback or Kindle formats at amazon.co.uk/Power-Three-L-Wiggins/dp/1728789990