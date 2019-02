A fashion show gave multicultural staff at a Banbury care home the chance to share clothes from their countries with residents.

Miss Poland, Mr India and Miss Philippines were among the models at Julie Richardson Nursing Home.

Julie Richardson Nursing Home staff in their national outfits for the fashion show

Manager Jayanthi Antony said: “It was a colourful evening and the residents and their families were so delighted to see our staff in stunning dresses – it was a different and amazing experience for them.”