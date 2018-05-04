Mr Pothole gathers history on Banbury roads for legal case

Pothole campaigner Mark Morrell says he intends to demand inspection histories for some Banburyshire roads from Oxfordshire, the highways authority.

Mr Morrell – otherwise known as Mr Pothole – said he is still waiting for responses to his formal complaints about four of the worst road surfaces in the town.

They are the Esso roundabout in Grimsbury, Bankside, Highlands and Bloxham Road.

“I am going to give them a bit more time and then I will lodge Freedom of Information requests for details of the last two years’ inspection reports, defects found and repairs carried out,” he said.

“That will give me the information I need to prepare Section 56 notices in an attempt to prove these roads are ‘out of repair’ through neglect and must be fixed.”

Mr Pothole served Section 56 notices on Northamptonshire County Council and the roads, Halse Road the Welsh Lane near Crowfield, have had repairs carried out.

The county highways department has received 1,725 reports about problems on the county’s roadways in past week and it says 5,151 have been dealt with in the past month.

Readers have reported that some complaints about deep potholes have been rejected as not meeting requirements for intervention.