MP visits Middleton Cheney’s under-threat library

Middleton Cheney’s under-threat library was visited last Saturday by MP for South Northamptonshire, Andrea Leadsom.

The MP was greeted by the Library Action Group, the Library Supporters Group and residents who rely on the services provided.

Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom MP, visiting Middleton Cheney Library facing possible closure with Richard Solesbury-Timms, Chairman of the Library Action Committee

Mrs Leadsom has previously visited Deanshanger and Brackley libraries which are also at risk of closure due to proposed cuts by Northamptonshire County Council.

“I have been impressed with both the strength of feeling about maintaining these vital facilities, as well as the willingness of the local community on each visit to rise to the challenge of taking running their libraries into their own hands,” she said.

The MP added it was a pleasure to meet avid library user, 102-year-old George Emmerson.

Many children’s activities as well as services for older people are based at the library.

Library Action Group chairman Richard Solesbury-Timms said: “What happens now is proposals get put forward to the council on February 13, and if they are happy it goes to the council to vote on the 23rd.”

The Library Action Group will now become obsolete with members joining the Library Supporters Group to create a management committee which will look into the viability of other library saving avenues.

One solution to keep the library and its vital services intact is to make it a community library which will be run and funded by local residents. Mr Solesbury-Timms said: “We sent people to a community library near Cardiff. That’s a completely independent library, completely cut off from the council and has been running for 17 years.

“Its very feasible, depending on what model they want. It depends what time frame they’re working to. It takes about 18 months to do an asset transfer.

Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom MP, visiting Middleton Cheney Library facing possible closure, meets George Emmerson (102) who visits the library when lonely after loosing his wife 10 years ago NNL-180127-200309009

“The council know the time frame to put a community library together has to be extended and they have to give the help and support to do that.”