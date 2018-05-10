MP congratulates Bloxham care home staff for excellence

The North Oxfordshire MP congratulated staff at a Bloxham care home for achieving an ‘outstanding’ inspection.

Victoria Prentis met residents and the management team at Godswell Park Care Home on May 4.

She said: “I was grateful for the opportunity to look around Godswell, meeting staff and residents.

“It takes a huge amount of hard work and dedication from all of the staff to offer such a high level of care, ensuring that residents remain safe and I’m thrilled I could congratulate them in person.”

The nursing home was given the highest rating in all areas by the Care Quality Commission last year.