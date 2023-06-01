Motorcyclist taken to hospital's major trauma centre after crash in Lighthorne

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene

A motorcyclist has been taken to a major trauma centre with multiple injuries after an early morning crash in south Warwickshire.

The incident happened in Banbury Road in Lighthorne at around 7.10am this morning (Thursday June 1).

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Lighthorne. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived they found the rider in a ditch with his motorbike damaged.

“The man was initially assessed by the ambulance crew before the doctor and critical car paramedic from the air ambulance arrived to assist in his treatment.