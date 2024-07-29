Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash with tractor near Chipping Norton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash that happened around 2.15pm on Saturday (July 27).
The crash took place when a BMW R1200 motorcycle and a Triumph Tiger motorcycle collided with a blue New Holland tractor on the A3400 Oxford Road near the junction with Priory Road.
Both of the motorcycle riders remain in the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with a serious injury that requires surgery.
Investigating officer PC Amy Calvert said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen these vehicles prior to, or at the time of, the collision.
“All vehicles were travelling from the direction of the A44.
“If you saw anything, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43240358268.
“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”