Motorcyclist dies in crash on A361 near Chipping Norton

A motorcyclist died after being involved with a car on the A361 near Chipping Norton yesterday (Saturday, June 29).

A black Honda CBR Series motorcycle was in collision with a black Chrysler Voyager on the A361 Banbury Road at the junction to Heythrop at around 11.55am.

The motorbike rider, a 39-year-old man from Telford, died of his injuries at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer Sergeant Phil Hanham of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, based at Bicester, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision to come forward by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 615 (29/6).

“Alternatively, you can make a report online.”

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage fitted to their vehicle to please check this and report anything to us that may assist with this investigation.

“We would like to thank all those who stopped at the scene to give help to the rider, who very sadly, passed away at the scene.

“The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by officers.”