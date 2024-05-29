Motorcyclist dies after collision with van at busy Bicester roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 57-year-old motorcyclist has sadly died after colliding with a van at a roundabout in Bicester on bank holiday Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident that occurred at around 9.40am on Monday (May 27).

A red motorcycle crashed into a black Mercedes Sprinter van at the junction of Middleton Stoney Road and Empire Road.

The motorcycle rider, a man from Bicester, sadly died of his injuries, but the driver of the van was not injured.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from people who were in the area at the time or may have picked up either of the vehicles on camera.

Detective Constable Naomi Hames from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Howes Lane, Vendee Drive and Middleton Stoney Road at or around 9.40am on Monday and who may have seen a motorcycle on or leaving Vendee Drive to get in touch with police.

“I would also particularly like to speak to the drivers of two particular cars, who were not involved but may have witnessed some of the incident. These vehicles are a dark coloured estate, similar to an Audi A4 and a grey SUV, similar to a Toyota Rav 4. Both of these cars were travelling behind a white van at the time of the incident.

“If you were a driver or passenger in either of these cars, please make contact with Thames Valley Police.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died, and they are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers at this time.”