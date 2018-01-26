Most popular baby names in Oxfordshire revealed

The most popular first names in Oxfordshire in 2017 were Lily and Oliver, the county council’s Registration service has reported.

A total of 7,672 births were registered in the county during 2017 with popular name choices by parents being broadly similar to those in 2015.

Alicja Gilroy, Superintendent Registrar at Oxfordshire County Council’s Registration Service, said: “Overall the trends haven’t changed much, but Charlotte is notable for an increase this year, making it to 14th on the list for girls. Could this be the royal baby effect?

“It will be interesting to see what the forthcoming royal baby is named and whether this increases its popularity in Oxfordshire.

“Poppy is the girl’s name that has surged into the top ten in 2017 and there are a number of new names in the top ten for boys – Arthur, Alfie, Oscar, Jacob, Muhammed and Benjamin.

“Other notable recent trends are the use of hyphenated first names, and names that would once have been nick names from a longer name: Charlie, Albie, Archie, Ollie, Bobby, Reggie, Teddy, Vinnie, Ronnie, Freddie, Pippa, Maggie, Rosie, Ellie, Tilly are a few of the more popular ones.

“Old fashioned names are making a comeback as well – Stanley, Arthur, Wilfred, Evelyn, Elsie, Edith, Olive are all rising up the list.

“There are also quite a few names where the traditional spelling has been altered.”

Top ten girls names for Oxfordshire in 2017

1. Lily

2. Olivia

3. Amelia

4. Poppy

5. Isla

6. Ava

7. Emily

8. Evie

9. Florence

10. Isabella

Top ten girls names for Oxfordshire in 2017

1. Oliver

2. George

3. Harry

4. Jack

5. Arthur

6. Alfie

7. Oscar

8. Jacob

9. Muhammed

10. Benjamin