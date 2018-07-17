More than 100 ales at 25th annual Hook Norton beer festival

A selection of more than 100 beers will be available for visitors as Hook Norton Festival of Fine Ales celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday (July 21).

Every year since 1993, people have come from far and wide to drink, eat and enjoy the live music in a field just outside the village.

The festival, which has become one of the biggest celebrations of ale in the country, has raised more than £315,000 for charity.

Hook Norton Brewery lends its support in many ways but mainly by storing the ale, which also comes from across the UK.

To mark the birthday, organising committee member Gill Begnor said: “We have a colour scheme every years and this it’s silver for the anniversary, so the glasses are etched in silver, otherwise we’ve just got lots of beer.”

As well as the ales, there will also be craft ales, lagers, cider, wines, and soft drinks plus lots of food outlets including fish and chips and a hog roast.

Pete Watkins, who organises another Hooky festival Music at the Crossroads, will be providing the music along with others.

Half of the proceeds go to blood cancer charity Bloodwise, and the rest gets shared between village organisations and other national causes.

Gates open at 12pm, tickets are £10, which includes a pint glass and three half pint tokens, but under-18s go free.

For more information, visit www.hookybeerfest.co.uk