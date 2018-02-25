More room to play for Banbury charity helping disabled children

A Banbury charity which provides space for disabled children to let off some steam has settled into its new home.

Let’s Play Project’s new base outside Twyford gives the team far more room to host more young people, after nearly nine years in a converted portable building at St Mary’s Primary School in Banbury.

Let's Play Project, Twyford, Adderbury, has a new home. NNL-180220-185534009

Half term was particularly busy for the charity having moved two weeks before with no break in the service.

Project manager Deb Kerrison said: “It was fantastic. The atmosphere was absolutely amazing – I cried when the first bus full of children arrived.”

Let’s Play has plans for additional improvements, donate at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/letsplay/letsplaybigbuild.

Let's Play Project, Twyford, Adderbury, has a new home. NNL-180220-185445009

Let's Play Project, Twyford, Adderbury, has a new home. NNL-180220-185507009

Let's Play Project, Twyford, Adderbury, has a new home. NNL-180220-185420009