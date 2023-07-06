More people in Banbury have diabetes than in the rest of Oxfordshire, says health research programme

More people in Banbury have diabetes than in the rest of Oxfordshire, according to a health research programme.

In light of this, the town will feature as one of 15 locations across the UK where Our Future Health will be launching clinics.

Our Future Health is a collaboration between the public, charity and private sectors to build the UK’s largest health research programme

The Banbury clinic will be opening at Boots pharmacy.

A spokesperson for Our Future Health said: "Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

"At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

"Working in collaboration with the NHS, the programme is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new clinics."

Dr Raghib Ali OBE, chief medical officer at Our Future Health, said: “Each month we’re rolling out new clinics in high street pharmacies and supermarket car parks to make it more convenient than ever for people to take part in health research. We want to reach all kinds of people, especially those who have never done anything like this before. That way, research based on Our Future Health can benefit every kind of person.”

