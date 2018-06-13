More events to help Adderbury boy’s wish to walk

The next month will see three more events raising money for an Adderbury boy with a rare condition where he cannot walk properly.

Billy Humphreys’ parents want to raise £85,000 to pay for surgery to make his wish to walk unaided come true.

The five-year-old’s family, friends, school and local businesses have rallied around to organise events to raise money, with the current total at more than £8,300.

Next week, his uncle and aunt are having their long hair cut and Stanbra Powell’s annual golf day is supporting Billy this year.

Billy’s mother Karen said: “Everyone has been so supportive, we’ve got a lot of events this year so we’re hoping to raise £20,000 by the end of the year.”

Michael and Sue Horne will be having their locks trimmed at The Cutting Bar in Castle Quay Shopping Centre at 11.30am on Sunday, June 24.

Michael started growing his hair after being diagnosed with kidney cancer six years ago but since having the all-clear recently, he decided to shave it off for his nephew.

Then on June 27, it is Stanbra Powell’s annual golf day at Silverstone Golf Club which the organisers decided to do in aid of Billy after seeing the appeal on the front page of the Banbury Guardian in February, Karen said.

One of the main fundraising events this year is hoped to be a Family Fun Day at Banbury Academy on July 15.

Children’s entertainers, nail art, games, raffles, craft stalls and more will be available at the school from 11am to 3pm.

Karen said: “Fingers crossed we can raise as much money as we can, or we will have to keep doing these events until we hit the total.”

To donate to Billy’s appeal, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/billyhumphreys.

