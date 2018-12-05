‘More determined than ever’ to see Chipping Norton football club’s return after BBC probe

Chipping Norton Town Football Club’s members are even more determined to get their home back following an investigation by BBC Panorama, which was broadcast on Monday.

The investigation show claimed a businessman ‘asset-stripped’ sports and social clubs across the country, including the Magpies.

Adam Hunt from Chipping Norton Town Football Club NNL-180512-104731001

Adam Hunt, who instigated the BBC probe, said he was now more optimistic than ever they could win their battle to get the club back playing in Chipping Norton.

“What’s good for us is that it’s out there now, we’ve got the publicity we wanted nationally and people are taking an interest in it,” he said.

“It will be interesting now to see what happens but we need to review and do more work to see if we can go to the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] or the fraud squad, and if we need to do some crowdfunding to pay for solicitors.

“We’re thinking of getting a committee together from across the town made up of anyone who can help get our club back.”

Clubs across England Wales said they lost property and money using debt management firms run by Glyn Alan Jones and his Minotaur company and complaints include club representatives being rushed into signing paperwork and control of assets being signed over to Minotaur.

In Chipping Norton Town FC’s case, the former trustees said they signed away the ground to Mr Jones as he set up a firm with a very similar name to take on the debt and assets, but he was the sole shareholder. They said this was not made clear and they believed they were only transferring their debts.

The land was sold to housing developers for millions, but a new clubhouse was built only for a dispute over rent to mean it was turned into a nursery instead.

The football club has been playing at nearby Enstone FC ever since but Mr Hunt hopes it will return to Chippy soon.

“I’m pleased with what we have achieved so far but I want to take it to the next level, to get it back,” he said.

“I’m going to make it as difficult as I can for Glyn Jones to get away with what he’s done to our club.”

Thirty-three of 37 clubs the BBC spoke to reported having a negative experience using Minotaur – and 22 eventually closed. Mr Jones denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Anyone who may be able to help the club is asked to contact Mr Hunt.