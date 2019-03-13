More Crufts success for a Banbury canine

The agile pooch is the first of her kind to make a Crufts Agility Final in over a decade.

Scrappy, a female Standard Poodle, along with owner Chris Stamp, competed in the ABC (Anything But Collies) Agility Finals after securing a Crufts birth last November.

It was the first time in 15 years that a Standard Poodle has reached the world famous dog show finals.

The agility competition consists of two rounds: a timed jumping round and an agility round featuring a seesaw, tunnel and a weave section through poles.

In the morning round Scrappy came a commendable fourth followed by a seventh in the afternoon round combining for an overall fifth place finish.

Chris said: "This was a dream come true it’s taken me 20 years and four different poodles to get a standard poodle to Crufts she was amazing and performed her socks off. I still get emotional when I think of it even now."