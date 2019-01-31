Monte Carlo Rallye is once again a huge draw

The Banbury leg of the historic rally attracted hundreds of spectators to watch the cars of yesteryear.

In addition to the competitor cars there were dozens of post war and modern classics on display from the humble Tranbant from the former East Germany to V12 Jaguar XJS's and muscle cars from across the pond.

After the competitors had set off towards the south coast, exhibitors formed a procession and exited the town centre via the raised starting platform, beginning with the Subarus.

This is the second successive year the rally has had a Banbury leg after an absence of over 50 years.