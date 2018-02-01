Monte Carlo mania for Banbury

Banbury Market Place is buzzing as today, Thursday, is the town’s day in the Monte Carlo Classic Rally spotlight.

All eyes will be on the cars which are due to be leaving from 1.30pm at one-minute intervals but there is already plenty going on.

In addition to the rally cars arriving there is an exhibition of up to 100 classic and vintage cars, including famous models from local firms such as Prodrive, BGM Sport, Tuthill Porsche, Nissan and Cropredy Bridge.

Stallholders at Banbury Market will be serving teas, coffees and street food as they welcome rally supporters to town.

Town council leader Cllr Kieron Mallon said: “Having the Rallye Monte Carlo pass through Banbury is a fantastic occasion for Banbury.”