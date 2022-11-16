Missing woman from Bicester found safe and well
A woman who went missing from Bicester on Monday (November 14) has been located and is safe and well.
By Jack Ingham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
TVP West Oxfordshire posted on Facebook today (November 16) that 51-year-old Pauline Chatty from Bicester has been located and is safe and well.
The police thanked all who shared the appeal to find her.
Call 999 to report a missing young or vulnerable person, or someone who may be in danger, and visit the Thames Valley Police Report a Missing Person page at thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-missing-person/ for other missing person cases.