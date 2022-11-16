News you can trust since 1838
Missing woman from Bicester found safe and well

A woman who went missing from Bicester on Monday (November 14) has been located and is safe and well.

By Jack Ingham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Pauline Chatty from Bicester has been found safe and well.

TVP West Oxfordshire posted on Facebook today (November 16) that 51-year-old Pauline Chatty from Bicester has been located and is safe and well.

The police thanked all who shared the appeal to find her.

