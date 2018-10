A West Oxfordshire woman with links to Chipping Norton was found safe yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 30), roughly 24 hours after going missing.

Flora Griffiths, 25, was reported missing after last being seen in Finstock, where she lives, on Monday.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We would like to thank members of the public, the media, and the Oxfordshire Search & Rescue team for their help in locating her.”