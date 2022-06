Police are appealing for help to find missing man Artur Wolski, last seen in Banbury.

Officers said they are very concerned for Artur's welfare, and would like to make sure he is safe.

Artur is Polish, white, 45 years old and was last seen in Banbury on June 16.