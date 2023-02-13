Missing Banbury woman found – police thank everyone who helped their appeal
Rachel Selby was last seen on Friday February 3, in the Dog and Gun pub in Banbury town centre
A missing Banbury woman has been found safe and well.Police put out an appeal yesterday (Monday) for help to find Rachel Selby, who was last seen on Friday February 3, in the Dog and Gun pub in Banbury town centre.
Today (Tuesday) officers said: “We're pleased to confirm that Rachel was found safe and well.”
