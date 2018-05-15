Mind the Gap, Banbury’s newest store offering huge discounts

Banbury’s Castle Quay recently welcomed a new tenant into its fold with the opening of the Gap Outlet Store.

To celebrate their new home Gap are offering 50 per cent off everything in the store until Sunday, May 20.

Paul Jackson, centre manager for Castle Quay said: “We’re delighted to be opening our first GAP Outlet store here in Castle Quay.

“We know this will be a great asset to our shopping centre, where shoppers can get great offers all year round and especially just in time for the summer holidays.”

Ashton Casey, Europe marketing manager said: “The Gap family are so excited for the launch of our new Outlet store in Castle Quay. It’s a reflection of our expanding Outlet business across the UK and success of the exceptional value proposition this channel provides and appetite in the market for great quality product at even better prices.”

The GAP Outlet store is open from 8.30am – 6.00pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am-4.30pm Sunday and Bank Holidays.

For more information visit www.castlequay.co.uk.