Milcombe’s annual Christmas Shoebox appeal ends soon

Milcombe’s annual shoebox appeal for children less fortunate has just days to go to accept donations.

Filled shoeboxes should be dropped off at the Church of Saint Laurence by November 10. Alternatively you can leave them on the porch of Marlene Cowell, 12 Strawberry Hill, Bloxham.

Last gasp donations can be brought to the church on Sunday, November 11 at 5pm to the community tea before the Remembrance Service.

Leaflets are in the church detailing the items needed and those not needed. Absolutely no religious content is to be included and any such items will be removed.