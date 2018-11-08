Middleton Cheney Hallowe’en party raises hundreds

For the past five years Gemma Prosser has organised a Halloween party for family, friends and Middleton Cheney locals.

Three years ago the event took on added significance as it began raising money for Cancer Research after Gemma’s uncle was diagnosed with and later died of cancer.

Each year the event has been supported by The Bumble Bee Road show; Mr Mayhem and Tammy Tastic, aka Garry Williams and Tammy Foster who donate their time free of charge.

Other Banburyshire businesses, including Barry Callebaut, Middleton Cheney locals and Gemma’s friends and family donated gifts and prizes to help raise for the cancer chairty.

This year the Hallowe’en fun and games raised an impressive £840, which will be donated to Cancer Research UK.