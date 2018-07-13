Middle Barton marksman taking on the world

A Middle Barton man has been chosen as part of a four man team to represent Great Britain at this month’s FITASC World Championship Finals in France.

Karl Field, a self-employed electrician, has been shooting clay pigeons all his adult life after being introduced to the sport by his father.

Karl said: “It was my dad who taught me to shoot from about the age of five but I wasn’t interested in shooting until I was about 12.”

It didn’t take long for Karl to discover his talent for the discipline through a combination of rabbit and pigeon hunting and clay pigeon shooting under English Sporting rules.

His ambition was only reined in by a lack of money.

Karl said: “Dad tried to get me, as a junior, into the England team but I never made it as a junior purely for a lack of funding.

“I was trying to shoot as much as you could but my dad couldn’t afford for us both to shoot so we did what we could.”

After taking a three year sabbatical from the sport Karl, at the age of 21, was earning enough money to fund his hobby and took part in the 1994 White Gold Championship promoted by Barry Hearn. Karl reached the televised finals coming away with a bronze.

It was then that Karl made the transition from English Sporting to FITASC clay pigeon shooting, regarded as the most challenging and life like of the clay pigeon disciplines.

Unlike English Skeet or the Olympic clay shooting disciplines where one shooting set- up is essentially the same anywhere in the world, FITASC places the marksmen on differing terrain throughout a single tournament with clays coming from direction.

The GB team will began the four day competition yesterday, July 12 in Fourdrain, northern France.

Karl said: “For the last two years the Americans have won the world title. They have so much money, they travel with dentists and doctors. They’re nice, work well as a team.

“Back home it’s their profession. That’s all they do. Like the PGA have a tour shooting has a tour.

“That’s what we’re up against now.”